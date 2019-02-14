MORRISON, Clarisa Betty (nee Schoening) 01 April 1961 - 09 February 2019 Following an epic two year battle with Triple Negative Inflammatory Breast Cancer that had metastasized to her bones, brain, heart and lungs, Clarisa died peacefully at home surrounded by her closest loved ones. Well known in music circles, churches, schools and choirs throughout Greater Victoria as a piano teacher and a very accomplished accompanist, Clarisa tried to keep playing right up until the last few days before she died. She was a life-long member of the Victoria Seventh-day Adventist Church where she initially cut her teeth as an accompanist and faithfully contributed in every aspect of the music ministry. Music was her testimony. Clarisa was predeceased by her parents, Natan and Melitta Schoening (nee Zimmerman). Left behind to mourn are vast and many, but particularly her husband Russ and their two children Madeline and Mark, along with his partner Devon. Clarisa also leaves behind her sister Debbie, with whom she shared a wonderful childhood, and then her older siblings Harry (Ilse), Karen and Victor. Also left to mourn is Clarisa's stepmother, Erna Schoening. Clarisa wanted us to especially mention her nieces Brenda (Dave and their son Tristan) and Nancy (Nathan and their daughter Hannah). Clarisa's memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 17th, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Victoria Seventh-day Adventist Church, 983 Pandora Avenue, Victoria, BC. Please note, Clarisa did not approve of cut flowers; she considered them a dreadful waste of money. So, instead, if you are so moved, please make a donation in Clarisa's name to the Victoria Seventh-day Adventist Church's 'New Church Fund'. Condolences may be made at www.earthsoption.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarisa Betty Morrison.
Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services
5 - 831 Devonshire Rd
Victoria, BC V9A 4T5
(778) 440-8500
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019