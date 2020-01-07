Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clark Fred Wilkie. View Sign Obituary









WILKIE, Clark Fred February 1, 1938 - January 2, 2020 With sadness for the loss and gratitude for the life, we announce the sudden passing of Clark Fred Wilkie in Victoria, British Columbia. Clark was born in St. Louis, Missouri on February 1, 1938 to Irma and Rudolph Wilkie. In early childhood, he was raised by his mother in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio and after her passing in 1947, cared for by his stepfather William Rosebrock. Clark attended high school and college in Fort Wayne, Indiana and graduated from Concordia Seminary, St. Louis in 1964. It was his good fortune to marry his beloved Margaret Fischer on June 23, 1963 and afterwards, they built a beautiful life together. Upon graduation, Clark was called to serve as Pastor for parishes in Atikokan and Thunder Bay, Ontario. He obtained a degree in Social Work and served as a social worker for the Ontario Community of Social Services, then as an instructor at Confederation College in Thunder Bay. Subsequently, Clark took an administrative position in the Social Service department at the College where he finished his career. After several years of retirement, he and Margaret relocated to Victoria, BC in 2012. Clark's faith and his church were very important to him. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating. His other passions included curling, baseball, playing his guitar, and advocating for Indigenous relations and reconciliation. Clark and Margaret enjoyed travelling and trekked across Canada several times in their life together. Wherever he went, Clark told a good story. Clark is predeceased by his daughter, Maria, in 2017. He is survived by his wife of over 56 years, Margaret, sons Timothy and Matthew (Meesh), son-in-law Kevin Couture and grandchildren, Samantha (Austin) Hager and James Wilkie. The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers in Emergency and ICU at Royal Jubilee Hospital. We feel blessed for having had Clark in our lives. A Christian Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, January 7 at 1:30 p.m. to be held at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 3787 Cedar Hill Road, Victoria, BC. A celebration of Clark's life will be planned in the Spring. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020

