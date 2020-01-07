Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLARK "Keith" Robert. View Sign Obituary

CLARK, Robert "Keith" 31 March 1953 - 1 January 2020 Son of Lester and Celia Clark, Lil' bro to Dave. Enjoyed a 36 year career with the Canadian Coast Guard as a Welder Fabricator. Made some great friendships with my co-workers and saw a lot of the B.C. Coast while working on the Lighthouses. Born in Victoria, graduated Vic High class of '71. Family was most important to me, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends, each of you has touched my life. After retirement, always there to give a helping hand to others, enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and walking my dog Tiki which seemed to fill my days. An active member of the Fish & Game and an associated member of the United Empire Loyalist Society. My 12 years with the Garden City Horse Club left me with many great memories. Thanks to my Oswald Dog Park friends for the BBQs, the walks and good conversations. Thanks also to Dr. Dan and Dr. John, the Kidney Care Clinic and others for all your care. No service by request. Time for me to go see some old friends.





CLARK, Robert "Keith" 31 March 1953 - 1 January 2020 Son of Lester and Celia Clark, Lil' bro to Dave. Enjoyed a 36 year career with the Canadian Coast Guard as a Welder Fabricator. Made some great friendships with my co-workers and saw a lot of the B.C. Coast while working on the Lighthouses. Born in Victoria, graduated Vic High class of '71. Family was most important to me, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends, each of you has touched my life. After retirement, always there to give a helping hand to others, enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and walking my dog Tiki which seemed to fill my days. An active member of the Fish & Game and an associated member of the United Empire Loyalist Society. My 12 years with the Garden City Horse Club left me with many great memories. Thanks to my Oswald Dog Park friends for the BBQs, the walks and good conversations. Thanks also to Dr. Dan and Dr. John, the Kidney Care Clinic and others for all your care. No service by request. Time for me to go see some old friends. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close