July 11, 1940-May 13th, 2017



Two years have passed my Beautiful Creature, and the pain of missing you still wraps around my heart like a shroud. I miss your laughter and silly jokes, I miss your warmth and your quick and clever mind. But most of all, I miss your infinite passion for life and for me. I miss you with every breath I take. I cling to your memory and believe the past 50+ years of love between us is only the beginning of forever.



C.