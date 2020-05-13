Claude Marc MORIN
July 11th, 1940 - May 13th, 2017

It has been 3 years since you left this world, therefore I've made up my mind to forget you. I'll be forgetting you in the Winter, every time I breathe and my breath paints your name on the wind. I shall forget you in the Spring, as cherry blossoms dance and the world turns green. I'll be forgetting you with every Summer sunrise. I will be forgetting you in Autumn, the sad season, watching the falling leaves and rain through the windows and cozy warmth of the Crow and Gate. I'll be forgetting you of every second, of every minute, of every hour. Because I have loved you deeply for more than 50 years, and that is only the beginning of forever.

C.

Published in The Times Colonist from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
