Dearest Claudia, Mom, Nannie,
You were the kindest, caring, most loving person for many of us. Your thoughtfulness of remembering Birthdays, Anniversaries, and of course, Christmas, with the many cards you sent was your special touch. Your love for your family, in particular, your husband, Peter McNeil, your kids, Sherri and Travis, and your extended family, Marnie, Warren and Sherry, will continue to glow in our hearts. Your grandchildren: Calvin, Drayanna, Victor, CJ, Max, Simone, Sidney, Harrison, Brody, Zachari and Olivia, and all your family will miss you greatly. Claudia will also be remembered by her friends and colleagues from the Great Canadian Beer Festival.
We love you to the moon and back and hope you rest peacefully.
Service Saturday Nov16, 2019 at Sands Funeral Chapel : 1803 Quadra at 9:30 am.
Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019