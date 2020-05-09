STOKKE, Claudia Leigh (née Baade) With deep sadness we announce the passing of (Claudia) Leigh Stokke, who died peacefully at the Riverview Health Centre in Winnipeg on May 5, 2020 at age 79. Left to mourn are her children Kari Leigh (Mark) and Ross (Anna) and grandchildren Ava, Marit, Klara and Annette. Leigh was raised by parents Esther and Harry Baade, and alongside siblings Esther, Charlotte Anne, Henry and David. At age six, she moved with her family from Simpson, Saskatchewan, her birthplace, to Saanich on Vancouver Island. After graduating from Mount Newton High School, Leigh completed teacher training and began her career as an elementary school teacher. She taught for ten years in remote British Columbia communities, in places like Kitwanga, Mica Creek and - her favourite - Bella Coola. After moving with her husband, Per, and young children to Winnipeg in 1974, she completed a BA in English Literature from the University of Manitoba. She continued teaching for nearly twenty additional years, with positions at Cecil Rhodes, Mulvey and Lord Roberts Schools. Leigh had a wonderful way with children and truly loved her work. In retirement, she enjoyed her other favourite things: good books, movies, music played loud on the stereo, politics, the World Cup, long walks in the fresh air, and her grandchildren. Leigh had great zeal - the greatest - and she could be such good fun. Rest easy now, for your troubles are gone. Yet still the unresting castles thresh In fullgrown thickness every May. Last year is dead, they seem to say, Begin afresh, afresh, afresh. - Philip Larkin Leigh's family expresses their deep gratitude to the dedicated staff of CD2 at the Riverview Health Centre and to her wonderful companions from GetUThere Senior Services. Both did so much to brighten her final years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Winnipeg School Division's Children's Heritage Fund Charity or to the Riverview Health Centre, Unit CD2. A private family service will be held at Brookside Cemetery. THOMSON "IN THE PARK" 204-925-1120 Condolences may be sent to www.thomsoninthepark.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 9 to May 11, 2020.