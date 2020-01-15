A true son of New Westminster, Clayton died peacefully in Victoria in his 85th year. He earned his B.Comm. at U.B.C. where he played rugby and football and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta. He and Joan wed in 1963 and had a long and devoted marriage. He spent 28 years in the investment business in Vancouver, served proudly on the Board of Governors of Crofton House School, and helped to establish the school’s Foundation. Retirement took Clayton and Joan from West Van to Parksville, Kelowna, and Oak Bay, providing opportunities to golf and to serve on the Board of the Okanagan Symphony. He became a voracious student of literature, philosophy, and history in retirement as well; Clayton deeply valued education and feasted on big ideas.
Clayton loved all things Churchillian: good cigars, fine wine, strong-willed politicians, and English manors. Remembered fondly as a big, jovial, powerfully welcoming presence, he is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Sarah, and two adored grandchildren, Nathaniel and Eden Schwartz.
No service or flowers, by his request. Memorial gifts to the Crofton House School Foundation in Vancouver or to the UBC Okanagan Bursary Fund.
