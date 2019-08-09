CALDER, Clifford J. May 1923 - August 2019 Cliff was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, and on completion of grade 12, he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force. Cliff earned a pilot's licence before he had a licence to drive a car. On completion of his service time, he studied Forestry at UBC and then worked 35 years for the BC Forest Service, Inventory Division. Cliff was a quiet, gentle man, and an avid golfer who made a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Gorge Vale August 1989. He loved to travel, tenting with his young family, and later, visiting many parts of the world. There was always a "next trip" on his mind. He was predeceased in 1980 by his first wife Judy. He leaves 2 children: Loragene of Edinburgh, Scotland and Daryl (Marianne Nahm) of Cranbrook; also his wife of 38 years, Gladys, and her children Keith (Deanna), Blair (Kathy), and Gem (David); also a niece and nephew, Shauna and Stuart, up island. Cliff will be remembered as a strong, loving Dad, husband; a kind and good natured fellow. A life well lived. A family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019