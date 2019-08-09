Clifford Calder

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Calder.
Service Information
First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC
V8Y1B4
(250)-658-5244
Obituary

CALDER, Clifford J. May 1923 - August 2019 Cliff was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, and on completion of grade 12, he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force. Cliff earned a pilot's licence before he had a licence to drive a car. On completion of his service time, he studied Forestry at UBC and then worked 35 years for the BC Forest Service, Inventory Division. Cliff was a quiet, gentle man, and an avid golfer who made a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Gorge Vale August 1989. He loved to travel, tenting with his young family, and later, visiting many parts of the world. There was always a "next trip" on his mind. He was predeceased in 1980 by his first wife Judy. He leaves 2 children: Loragene of Edinburgh, Scotland and Daryl (Marianne Nahm) of Cranbrook; also his wife of 38 years, Gladys, and her children Keith (Deanna), Blair (Kathy), and Gem (David); also a niece and nephew, Shauna and Stuart, up island. Cliff will be remembered as a strong, loving Dad, husband; a kind and good natured fellow. A life well lived. A family service will be held at a later date.
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.