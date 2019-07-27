Clifford Duncan Garraway

Obituary

GARRAWAY, Clifford Duncan January 28, 1942 (Flin Flon, MB) July 18, 2019 (Victoria, BC) Duncan is survived by nephew Shane (Sandra) Clarke, niece Allison (Kevin) Beauchamp & great-nephew Malikye. With a career driving tractor trailers & double decker buses for Greyline in Victoria, he leaves many fond memories of his unusual humour, his soft heart & his opinion on everything, including the way he would express them. Cremation with burial @ Hatley.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 27 to July 28, 2019
