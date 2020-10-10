1/1
Clifford Lisle Hinton
HINTON, Clifford Lisle Born August 13, 1941 in Calgary, Alberta. Died October 5, 2020 in Nanaimo B.C. Predeceased by his first wife Maureen. Survived by his loving partner and wife of 38 years, Grace Richard. Father of Toby (Chin-I), Chris (Dianne) and Allison (Rod). Stepfather to Marquita and Tisha. Proud grandfather of Tory, Carter, Mitch, Chloe, Launa, Luke, and Tobin. After a rich and varied career that took him around the world, including a successful consulting business with Grace, Cliff retired and continued to travel the world with Grace by his side. They grew countless friendships globally on their world travels. Cliff's ability to tell a unique story and bring laughter to a room will be treasured and missed by so many. Truly a man of courage, curiosity and keen intelligence, Cliff chose the time of his death, and died peacefully, surrounded by friends and family. Make memories, and treasure the ones you love.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
