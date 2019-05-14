PADGETT, Clifford October 14, 1917 - May 8, 2019 Cliff went peacefully to be with His Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ at the age of 101. Lovingly remembered by his daughter Dorothy Anderson; 6 grandchildren, Blair, Dwayne (Christine), Lisa, Denise, Brenda (Chris), Kenny (Bonnie) and seven great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his wife Grace; son Murray (Janice) and son-in-law Blair. Many thanks to Dr. Govender, Dr. Shortt, Dr. Dumont and the wonderful staff at Shannon Oaks and Jubilee Hospital for their love and care. A Memorial Service will be held at Shannon Oaks on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 14 to May 15, 2019