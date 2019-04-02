On March 7, 2019, after an illness, Clif passed away. He was predeceased by his parents. Clif is survived by his children, grand children, siblings and their families. His five siblings Tom, Gail, Ray, Rick and Pat are left to share the memories of the treasured years spent in growing up together. Clif was a loving brother and will be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters and their families. Clif followed in his father's footsteps and joined the R.C.A.F. after completing high school. Upon retiring from the service he worked as a commissionaire until his permanent retirement. He enjoyed family dinners at the Cherry Bank "singing for his supper", walking through Beacon Hill Park feeding the ducks and squirrels, greeting and talking with people as he passed by. We will all celebrate Clif's life with love and shared memories.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifton W. PERRY.
"We miss you brother-until we meet again"
He bade no one a last farewell,
He said goodbye to none;
The heavenly gates were opened wide,
A loving voice said "Come".
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019