, Clyde David Clyde David Smith was born in Musquodoboit Harbour, Nova Scotia, on February 25, 1935, one of seven brothers and sisters. He is survived by his brother Elbert of Musquodoboit Harbour, cousins Glenn and Don Cottrell of Victoria and many nieces and nephews in Nova Scotia. He died June 19, 2019 after a lengthy illness at his residence in Selkirk Place, Victoria. As a young Nova Scotian, Clyde attended the United Church's Covenant College and took services and funerals in many small communities. He earned a certificate as a Registered Nursing Assistant (RNA) in Ontario, and also his private pilot's license. He served there as an ambulance driver and Paramedic. In British Columbia, Clyde worked as a NRA in Penticton and Victoria, and also managed an apartment building. Hundreds of people received the gift of Clyde's kindness, often in the form of taking them for a drive along the waterfront or shopping. He loved to buy clothing, then give it new to others! Friend Arleigh Trail wrote, "What a lovely man he was! I am proud to have known him and will always remember the many good times we had together and the value he put on relationships. A celebration of life will be held in the Sun Room, Selkirk Place, 385 Waterfront Crescent, at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20th.





