Foster passed away peacefully with family support. Born in Hebburn, South Shields England. Dad served in the Coldstream Guards and immigrated to Canada in 1965. Survived by daughters Carolyn (Sandy), Lynda (Dan), grandchildren Kate, Christine, David, Toryn, and Carver, sister Mary (Brian) and family in the UK, and nephews Owen and Mathew and their families in BC.



