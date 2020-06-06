Peacefully at home in Victoria, BC, this adored husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend left us still longing for one more “Colin story”. They were never short but always sweet! He was caring, kind and loving with a boundless optimism no matter what life threw at him. Through his “stories” we learned of his near idyllic childhood in Cheddar, Somerset; his parent’s wartime divorce leaving him with an unkind caregiver; and his eventual escape to his mother’s in Portsmouth at age 14 where he was allowed to stay but obliged to pay his way. This meant abandoning school to take up an apprenticeship spray-painting cars. He enjoyed his teens working, cycling, rollerskating, and dancing to big bands. While working he attended evening classes at the Portsmouth School of Art learning technical illustration and air brushing. This gave him the skill set to start a new career as a photo retoucher after moving to Canada.



Colin had a long and varied career in graphic arts in Hamilton, Toronto, Vancouver, Comox and Victoria making many great friends along the way. Working until the age of 72 he saw the transformation of the print industry to digital production. Undaunted he learned an entirely new skill set trading the airbrush for an Apple mouse and Photoshop. While he had many interests, his true vocation was as a fine artist working mostly with watercolours to produce paintings of exquisite detail. He will forever live on through these treasured works of art.



Colin was a dedicated “best dad ever” to his three children, Lea, Paul and Steven. He was happy to relate many stories of their childhood exploits and through the years took a quiet pride in all their accomplishments. Along the way he welcomed to the family his favourite daughter-in-law Brenda and favourite son-in-law Jim. Colin relished the role of grandfather to Jason and wife Patricia, Talena and husband Greg, Ben, and Jessica, and of being great-grandfather to Avery, Peyton and Aris. He truly loved you all.



At the age of 55, kids grown and on his own, the serendipity of fate cast its magic spell. Tagging along with coworkers to the Railway Club, Colin found himself seated beside Eileen, the woman with whom he would spend the next 32 years living, laughing, and loving every moment together whether on a grand travelling adventure (of which there were many); working side by side as partners in Double Fudge; or just a quiet putter about the garden. Whether sipping French Champagne in London or cider in a Portsmouth pub, Colin toasted his good fortune in life and love. He always had time for people, loved hearing their stories, and had a way of making those he met feel special.



Colin cherished the time spent with his extended U.K. family: his siblings Bill, Jeff and his wife Janet; Jenny and husband Tony; Diane and husband David. He was happy to be a very special Uncle Fudge to Ethan Wilson and to his many U.K. nieces, nephews and their partners. Colin’s story book spanning nearly 88 years is now closed but he will remain forever in our hearts.



Sincere thanks to VIHA Home Support and the Victoria Hospice Palliative Response Team for their support in our care of Colin at home. A private gathering will be held when circumstances allow.



