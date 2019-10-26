Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colin Jones. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

JONES, J. Colin H. Professor Emeritus Dr. John Colin Henry Jones, known to friends as "Colin" or "JCH", passed away on October 11, 2019, at the age of 82 years. For over ten years Colin battled the challenges of Parkinson's disease. His health had recently deteriorated and within a short time, JCH passed peacefully. Colin is predeceased by his parents John Henry and Sarah Jones. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty V. Jones and his children Betty Johnson (Darryl) and Don Jones. Colin will be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren Erin, Colin and Dylan and step-grandchildren Jacquelyne and Sydney. Although he was an only child, JCH married into a large family and was truly honoured to part of the Potter clan. Colin was born in Newbridge, Wales on May 17, 1937. He loved history, sports (especially rugby) and economics achieving degrees at Aberystwyth University, Wales, UK., Montana State University, USA and Queen's University in Kingston Ontario, Canada achieving the first PhD in Economics from Queen's. It was during his studies in Kingston Ontario that he met his wife at a St. Patrick's Day party. Six months later, they were married and started their adventure out to the west coast of Canada where he joined the Department of Economics at University of Victoria as an instructor in 1963. He was promoted to professor in 1979 and served as department chair from 1999-2000. Professor Jones retired in 2002 but continued to teach part-time until 2006. The family would like to thank the second floor staff at Amica on the Gorge for the care and compassion of Colin in his final weeks. Their support made this process more peaceful than ever imaginable. A Celebration of Colin's life will be held at 2 pm, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the chapel at First Memorial Funeral Services at 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, B.C. Memorial donations in memory of Colin can be made to your charity of choice.







