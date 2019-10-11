McKINNA, Dr. Colin March 18, 1928 - London, England October 3, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta Colin McKinna, beloved husband of Barbara (nee Foreman) of Calgary, Alberta, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Colin was born in London, England. He worked at The Assiniboine Clinic and Grace Hospital in Winnipeg, MB and retired to Victoria, BC in 1993. Besides his loving wife Barbara, Colin is survived by his daughter Alison, brother Alan (Mal), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Cathy in 2011. He will be dearly missed. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com A tree will be planted in living memory of Colin McKinna. McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 Bannister Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403-256-9575. You may wish to email your family and friends to let them know that the above obituary may be viewed online at: www.mcinnisandholloway.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019