Craig was born in Victoria, BC to Robert John Nicholas Cameron (deceased) and Audrey Glynn. He is survived by his siblings Amber Johnson, Brian, Dean (Lois), Kim Colter, Garth (Chris); nieces and nephews Jasmine Johnson, Arthur (Jocelyn) Johnson, Kyle (Christine) (great-nieces Annie, Georgia and Eva), Aaron, Cameron Colter, Kendra (Max) Nelson (great-nephews Bentley and Lincoln), Mallory (Grant) Fulmore, Nicholas and Sidney; many cousins and second cousins.



Craig was artistically talented from a very young age. He loved music, dancing and singing. He had a keen eye for sketching and enjoyed rich, vivid colours. He enjoyed long walks in nature, with much appreciation for all the beauty in the world especially the ocean beaches. Craig had a quiet sense of humour and was always willing to help anyone in need. He was a man of strong religious faith and accepted his end of life graciously. He will be sadly missed and remembered fondly, remaining in our hearts for evermore.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation in Craig's memory. We wish to extend our gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital for their constant, respectful care and thoughtfulness toward Craig and all his family members. We would also like to thank Simply Cremations for their compassionate, respectful professionalism.



A celebration of Craig's life will be held at a future date, yet to be determined.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020

