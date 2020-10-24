1/1
Colleen E. (Whiteley) PRICE
October 24, 1962 - October 15, 2020
After a long battle with cancer and other illnesses, Colleen is now able to rest in peace with her predeceased mother, Jocelyn Whiteley (nee Murray). She is survived by her loving husband, Dave Price; her daughters, Crystal (Ryan) and Courtney (Tom); her grandsons, Dylan, Brice and Jackson; her father, Eric Whiteley; her sisters, Barbara (David) and Marilyn (Ron); and her many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Colleen was a caring and strong-willed person who fought her illnesses until the very end. Her warm smile and cheerful laugh will be deeply missed. Her family extends their gratitude to her doctors, nurses and care aides. There will be a small family gathering, to be announced, to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please offer a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation.

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

