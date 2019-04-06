FLETT, Colleen Laila (nee Jardine) Peacefully passed away at her home in Victoria, BC on March 23rd, 2019, at the age of 80 years old. Colleen was born in Indian Head, Saskatchewan on December 19th, 1938 and moved to Victoria at the age of 19. She is predeceased by her 2 brothers Leamen and Keith, and sisters Gloria and Verna. Colleen will be lovingly remembered by sons Lance, Colin, daughter Deanna, and grandchildren Nathan, Ashley, and Richie. Colleen was kind, had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed taking long walks, and spending time with her family. Special thanks to the residents and staff of Kiwanis Hetherington House for the love, support and friendship you provided Colleen these last few years. A service will not be held. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019