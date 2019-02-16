Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen M.K Millar. View Sign

Our beloved mother and grandmother Colleen Myrna Kathleen Millar (nee Large) passed peacefully in Victoria at age 88. Predeceased by her husband Archie, her parents Sidney and Anne Large and her brother Harley Large and his wife Ruth of Yorkton, SK. Survived by Harley's 3 daughters and their families, her sister Marcia (Ed) LeClair and family; daughters Cathy Condy (Fred Denis), Laurel McIntyre (Steve); sons Russell Condy, Calvin (Sun Ok) Condy; and 7 grandchildren Nadine, Kaitlin (Daniel), Tarun, Samuel, Gloria, Ben and Maia. Also survived by her husband's children Noreen and Don and their children.



Colleen was an amazing, independent and caring person. She had many talents and was passionate about music, art, travel & writing stories of hers and others lives. She was devoted to her many friends and especially her family. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring. Condolences for the family can be left at:

Our beloved mother and grandmother Colleen Myrna Kathleen Millar (nee Large) passed peacefully in Victoria at age 88. Predeceased by her husband Archie, her parents Sidney and Anne Large and her brother Harley Large and his wife Ruth of Yorkton, SK. Survived by Harley's 3 daughters and their families, her sister Marcia (Ed) LeClair and family; daughters Cathy Condy (Fred Denis), Laurel McIntyre (Steve); sons Russell Condy, Calvin (Sun Ok) Condy; and 7 grandchildren Nadine, Kaitlin (Daniel), Tarun, Samuel, Gloria, Ben and Maia. Also survived by her husband's children Noreen and Don and their children.Colleen was an amazing, independent and caring person. She had many talents and was passionate about music, art, travel & writing stories of hers and others lives. She was devoted to her many friends and especially her family. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring. Condolences for the family can be left at: Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close