DUNCAN, Colleen Rae (nee Fisher) January 2, 1948 - November 16, 2019 Colleen Rae Duncan of Chemainus, wife of 43 years to Robert, passed away at the Cowichan District Hospital on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the age of 71 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Robert; children: Michael (Lisa), James (Amee), Joleen (Kevin); grandchildren: Ella, Harmoni, Jason, Kelti, Harrison; brother Brian Fisher; sister Adena (Alf) Cronk, as well as by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents Fred and Christine Fisher. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 - 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Country Maples RV Park Clubhouse, 9010 Trans Canada Hwy, Chemainus, BC. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019