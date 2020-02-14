Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Commander Michael H.E. (o) Page. View Sign Obituary

PAGE, Commander Michael H.E. RCN Ret'd Born in Calgary on July22, 1923. The son of the late Major General L.F. Page and of Rose Page, pre-deceased by his loving wife of 69 years Sheila, his youngest son Michael Peter and sister P.K. Page Irwin. Survived by his children Wendy and Timothy, three grandchildren Evan, Jessica and Matthew and ten great-grandchildren. Upon graduation from Rothesay Collegiate, New Brunswick, in 1941, he joined the Royal Canadian Navy as a Midshipman serving at sea in the North Atlantic and around the British Islands. After VE Day he volunteered for the Pacific and was trained as an Observer in Canada's Fleet Air Force. He served in Canadian aircraft carriers Warrior and Magnificent and commanded VS881 and the 18th Carrier Air Group. After staff courses, he served in various capacities and upon unification he returned to the sea and commanded the Canadian Destroyers Cayuga and St. Laurent. He retired from the Royal Canadian Navy after 30 years of service, his last appointment being as the Director of Studies at the Canadian Forces Staff College in Toronto. Upon return to civilian life, he joined Pemberton Holmes in Victoria, where he worked for 10 years. During and for years after, he volunteered his time to the Canadian Cancer Society and the local SPCA in Victoria. He was a charter member of the Group of 12 at the Ardmore Golf Course, and a faithful member of the Heavenly Dog Walking Group of Windsor Park. A cheery man who enjoyed life and the people with whom he came into contact. No Service by request. in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Naval Officers Association of Canada Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 2402, main postal outlet, 349 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6B 3W7. Condolences and memories may be offered to the family at









