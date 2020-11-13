Connie was born in Barrie, Ontario, and was raised in Victoria, BC. Left to mourn are her parents Carol and Jerry McIvor, her brother Jim McIvor, his wife Deanna, nieces Brianna and Kira. She lived in Alert Bay, BC for 17 years and considered that her home. She has many loved ones there.



Connie's partner Carol Henson, her son Vincent Henson and his wife Jennifer, and godson Darien live in Victoria.



Connie was taken from us suddenly, and our hearts are broken. Rest easy Connie don't look back. We will keep you in our hearts forever.



