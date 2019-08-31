McCLYMONT (Webb), Connie November 19, 1927 - August 18, 2019 Loving mother to Gail (Tom), Connie (Ian), William (Kerry), Liana as well as 7 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. Mom was predeceased by her husband Bill. Connie spent her career in the restaurant industry alongside Bill, a passion which they both shared. Mom was fortunate to find and marry her second love Roy in 2003 until his passing. Mom loved to be outside in the sun and her favorite place was in the garden. Many thanks to the team at The Heights for your loving care. Mom, you will be missed dearly A Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Gorge Vale Golf Club 3pm - 5pm
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019