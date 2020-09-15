1/1
Constance Irene CARTER
February 27, 1926 - September 11, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance Irene Carter, beloved mother and grandmother (nanny/nana) passed away peacefully on a warm summer night at the grand age of 94.

Born in St. John, New Brunswick, Connie went on to practice nursing before she met and married in 1950. An airforce life had her busy moving as she raised her family before landing in Victoria in 1969 where she remained happily for the rest of her life.

Predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Dr. Yale Knox Carter and son Derek.

Connie will be remembered by all those she touched as a kind, generous, loving soul. From another era she was elegance, beauty, and pure grace. Fiercely devoted to her family, she leaves us with many lessons she taught and the importance of love and forgiveness.

Kindest thanks to Dr. George Forster and Glenwaren Lodge for the wonderful care and helping with moms peaceful passage

She will be desperately missed by her children Hugh,(Rosie Milldenberger) Bonnie, Jane, (Jim Gibson)and her 9 grandchildren Jeff, Katie, Brad, Natalie, Yale, Zack, Brandon, twins Emma and Ceilidh, and great granddaughter Abigail Constance.

Walk with the angels dear sweet mother, we will miss you and love you always and forever. Until we meet again....

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved