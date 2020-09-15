Constance Irene Carter, beloved mother and grandmother (nanny/nana) passed away peacefully on a warm summer night at the grand age of 94.



Born in St. John, New Brunswick, Connie went on to practice nursing before she met and married in 1950. An airforce life had her busy moving as she raised her family before landing in Victoria in 1969 where she remained happily for the rest of her life.



Predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Dr. Yale Knox Carter and son Derek.



Connie will be remembered by all those she touched as a kind, generous, loving soul. From another era she was elegance, beauty, and pure grace. Fiercely devoted to her family, she leaves us with many lessons she taught and the importance of love and forgiveness.



Kindest thanks to Dr. George Forster and Glenwaren Lodge for the wonderful care and helping with moms peaceful passage



She will be desperately missed by her children Hugh,(Rosie Milldenberger) Bonnie, Jane, (Jim Gibson)and her 9 grandchildren Jeff, Katie, Brad, Natalie, Yale, Zack, Brandon, twins Emma and Ceilidh, and great granddaughter Abigail Constance.



Walk with the angels dear sweet mother, we will miss you and love you always and forever. Until we meet again....



