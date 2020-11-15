NIBLOCK, Constance Jean (nee Strachan) June 8, 1950 - August 18, 2020 The photo shows Connie with two friends we met in Christiansted, USVI. Peanut and Sally. Animals were drawn to her, and she to them. Connie was raised on a dairy farm in Fort Frances, ON. She started her journey to Victoria with stops in Winnipeg, Vancouver and Westbank. We fell in love in the mid-1990's while working for The Red Cross. She was downstairs in administration, while I was upstairs in blood. Such romance! Connie was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease in 2006. Her last four years were difficult ones. She made the best of it, and never gave in. Each day she would find pleasure in reading, hockey, our furry feline friend Alex, and me, her partner, Chris Bell. Darling, I miss you so. A special thank you to the staff of Royal Jubilee's Kidney Care Clinic. You gave us more time together. Two charities were close to her heart: AIDS Vancouver Island and the SPCA. Please help them if you can.







