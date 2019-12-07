Jill Sewell passed peacefully into Spirit on Nov 7, surrounded by loving family and friends.



Throughout her life, gardens and the natural world were a great source of inspiration and joy.



She was very interested in world and local history, and an active member of her community.



She was predeceased by her husband Norman (1997) and her son Douglas (1983). She had two brothers Clive Kendall and Robin Kendall, also predeceased.



She is survived by her daughters Jennesse Oakhurst, Frances Sewell and Diana Lynne Sewell, her grandchildren Justine Fafard, Patrick Sewell, Gareth Fafard and Ewan Fafard and great grandson Maximo Sewell.



Jill was lucky to have many dear friends who shared adventures and visits, life's ups and downs and love throughout her life.



Jill will be missed by her family and friends. She was a bright light full of Love and Kindness. We wish her joy in her next adventure.



There will be a Celebration of Life in the Spring.



Thanks to all the staff at Jesken Aerie for all their care in her last few years.

