CONSTANCE M. HIGGS
May 29, 1927 - May 12, 2020
Constance Muriel Higgs (née Crawley) passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC on 12 May 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick, Connie leaves behind her children Patricia (Lawrence), Pamela (Nick), Melinda (Pat), and Richard (Louise), grandchild, Meghan (Mike), her brother Ron (Lola Mae), sister-in-law, Joyce and many nieces and nephews.

The quintessential military wife, Connie was constantly moving households both in Canada and Europe. With 4 children in tow, she made every house a home. She loved music, gardening, entertaining and fashion and always appreciated the beauty and humour in life. First and foremost, she was a devoted wife, mother and an adoring grandmother to her cherished Meghan.

Connie will be remembered by all as a gentle, compassionate lady with a beautiful smile and twinkling big brown eyes.

The Family wishes to extend their love and thanks to Rhea, Mom's long-time companion and true friend and to Baptist Housing whose Staff provided Mom with compassionate care and attention

A private celebration of life service will be held at a future date.

Published in The Times Colonist from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
