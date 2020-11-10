1/1
Constance M. MEADMORE
December 08, 1926 - October 29, 2020
It is with great sadness that the Meadmore family announces the passing of our mother, Connie Meadmore on Oct 29, at the Kiwanis Pavilion in Victoria, B.C. Connie is survived by her 2 sons, Bill (Cheryl), Brian (Carol), 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, her sister Grace (Art) Taylor, and numerous nieces and nephews from Victoria to Saskatchewan. Connie was predeceased by her husband George.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Kiwanis Pavilion for the love, care and attention they gave Mom over her years as a resident. She passed away peacefully at the age of 93, something we think she was very proud of.

There will be no service by request. In lieu of flowers, take time to reflect on the numerous memories you may have of our Mother.

Condolences to the family may be made by visiting:

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
