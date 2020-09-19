1/1
Constantino (Tino) Domingues
DOMINGUES, Constantino (Tino) 1939 - 2020 Tino passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020 at Victoria General Hospital. He was born on April 12, 1939 in Melgaço, Portugal. He will be lovingly remembered by his family and the countless friends he made over the years. Tino came to Canada as a very young man and worked hard to become a successful businessman. He was very proud of all the construction projects on Vancouver Island that he was involved with. Tino is survived by his two daughters in Portugal, Cristina and Elisabete; sisters, Aida and Maria and his nephew Jose. He will also be dearly missed by numerous other family members and friends in Europe. The family would like to thank Glenwarren Lodge and the medical staff at Victoria General Hospital for their respectful care and support. A private service will be held for immediate family in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens followed by entombment at Royal Oak Burial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to an organization of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
