Obituary

LOUBARDEAS, Constantinos (Gus) December 20, 1934 - April 20, 2020

LOUBARDEAS, Constantinos (Gus) December 20, 1934 - April 20, 2020 On Monday, April 20, 2020 Constantinos (Gus) Loubardeas at the age of 85 passed away peacefully. The world has lost a kind and generous man, known for his warm smile. Gus was born in the town of Paralio Astros, Greece to his parents Helen and Peter Loubardeas. Surviving sisters Theodoti (Manoli) Orfanos, Panayota Georgiou, Alexandra Mavitzis, and brother Stavros Loubardias (Janice Sulik). He came to Canada in 1959 by boat with nothing more than a small suitcase and a Grade one education. In his early years he worked in a variety of small businesses including Mr. Softie Ice Cream Truck, A & W and Well's Painting. He was the founder of Venice Pizza & Spaghetti House, which grew to 24 restaurants at its peak and was spread across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Gus always loved the restaurant business with his final venture being the Beacon Drive In (Ice Cream Shop) in Victoria. Gus was the definition of a successful entrepreneur. Gus's generosity meant that he helped many others become entrepreneurs. He is survived by his first wife Jean Loubardeas, their son Peter (Barbara) Loubardeas and their children Michael (Kendra), Christopher and Stephanie; daughter Helen (Tony) Turay and their children Maria (Ashton) Phillips, Katie; great-grandchildren Maxwell and Arthur. His second wife Helen Buckley-Loubardeas and their daughter Deanne Loubardeas (Nicole Little). He will also be greatly missed by his special dog Mimi. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Dimitris (infant) and Haralambos; sister Triantafillia; sister-in-law Eleni Loubardeas; brother-in-laws Nick Theodorou and Chris Georgiou. The family would like to extend their appreciation to all the staff at the Amica Douglas House for their kind support during his stay. A special thank you to Rev. Father George Tolias and nurse Suman. His friends and family will truly miss his positive loving support. Rest in peace Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family Greek Orthodox service in Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice in Gus's memory. Arrangements entrusted to McCall Gardens 250-385-4465. Condolences for the family may be left at





