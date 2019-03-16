Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cora Beatrice Lawson. View Sign

LAWSON, Cora Beatrice Cora passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019, four months shy of her 101st birthday. Mom lived a life of wonderful accomplishments. She began her working career in the typing pool of the B.C. Electric Company, a job she managed to secure because the company welcomed family members, and her father was a long-time employee of this company. Mom's skill and competency led her to achieve the position of secretarial assistant to the vice-president, a position from which she retired when she married the love of her life, John Brooker Lawson. While juggling and managing a home, a husband, and three young toddlers, she worked tirelessly for a volunteer organization, the Junior League Solarium, which fundraised for the then Queen Alexandra Solarium, which later became the Queen Alexandra Children's Hospital. She held executive positions within this organization and participated in major fundraising projects, some of which included the Polka-Dot Dinner-Dance held at the original Crystal Gardens, and a national auction of a house which was located on the corner of Oak Bay Ave. & St. Patrick's St. Another of her long-time volunteer endeavours was with her Mildred Mossip church group, of which she was a member for over 60 years. Mom willingly donated hours of catering time for events held at her church, and sometimes we had the great good fortune to work along side her. Mom became an avid bridge player, joining dad in a lifelong shared passion. She continued to play bridge with her friends and family up until she was 100 1/2 years, a testament to many happy hours spent together. Crib was her other great passion, a game she played almost daily with friends or family, sometimes with large wins, 10 cents up to a toonie, often favouring Cora's skill. Mom will long be remembered for her dedication to causes, her generosity of heart, her intelligence & wit, her acute crossword puzzle acumen, her especially delicious baking and her abiding love of fun times spent with family and friends. She left happy in the knowledge that she would be reunited with her beloved husband John and her cherished grandson Léandre. She deeply loved and will be sadly missed by her children Jo-Ann (Dennis), Rob (Maria) and Kathryn (Pedro), two surviving grandchildren Caitlin (Jon) and Jacob Brooker (Sahra) and great-grandson Ben, as well as by her nieces and nephews and their children. Kind and generous, she was loved by everyone who knew her. There is no greater tribute than the words of her granddaughter Caitlin who wrote, on learning of her passing: "Last night, we lost our wonderful Grandma. She was 100 years young. Grandma Cora taught me about bluffing your way through a card game, the importance of touching up your lipstick, and how to make killer raspberry pies and French toasted grilled cheese sandwiches. She was the reason I got to fly as an "unaccompanied minor" for many summers - always waiting for me when I landed in BC and allowing me to exercise my independence in that and many more ways. Most importantly, she always made it known how much she loved us. She will be missed." A Celebration of Life will be held on June 30 2019, details to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated as a reflection of mom's lifetime of giving and helping those less fortunate.





