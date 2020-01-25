HARRIS, Cora Florence October 16, 1918 - January 14, 2020 Cora's Life Journey began in Central Butte, Saskatchewan, the last child of Emma and Grant Cronk. She moved west, during the Depression, with her husband William Harris (deceased) along with their young and only son, Gerald. They settled in James Bay. Those of Cora's vintage will recall working with this dynamite lady through the '50s and '60s at Eaton's (formerly Spencer's). Many more of us will remember her "generosity of spirit, determination, kindness and grit"*. She lived a long and meaningful life and left us, the better for knowing her, in her 102nd year. We wish to acknowledge the caring staff of Oak Bay Lodge entrusted with Cora's care and, at a later date, anticipate celebrating her life with those whose lives she touched. *Quotation attributed to a friend.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020