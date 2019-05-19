It is with sadness that we must announce the passing of Coral P. Loy. She left us on January 11 and will be terribly missed by her family and friends. She spent her life and career focused on helping people as well as knowing herself.



Travel, time spent with friends, her family and of course music. All were on her list of things that she loved. The world may seem dimmed with the passing of her light, but she lives on in our love and memories. Come celebrate her life with us on Saturday May 25, 10 am 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC.

