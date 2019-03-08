Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corinne C. DESHAW. View Sign

Corinne Carmen Deshaw - 56, born in Vancouver, passed away at home in North Saanich 28 Feb-surrounded by loved ones, after a long courageous battle with cancer.Corinne was the tenaciously loving mother of Jack and Holly,best friend and loving spouse to Ted Orlowski; Corinne was the first of three children born to William (Bill) & Mary Ann Deshaw (nee Grodzicki); sister to Mark Deshaw (Nicola) and Michelle Deshaw. Loving Auntie to Quinn, Ava, Gabriel, Firston, Sarah, Katie, Haley, Owen & Marlie. Niece to Charles Grodzicki, and Micheal Grodzicki (Debra Higgins) and dear cousin to Martin, daughter-in-law to Patricia Hallsworth, sister-in-law to Jonathan Orlowski (Barbara Steinberg); Patty Kruis (Paul); Christine Ramphal (Brian Tkachuk); Sean Orlowski; Jeremy Orlowski (Vicki MacLeod). She will be dearly missed.



Corinne was inspired by the Mary Tyler Show, and after graduating Mt. Doug High, she entered into Broadcast Journalism at BCIT. She was a radio personality in Penticton, Cranbrook; a News Reporter and Anchor @K-97 and 1070 Golden Radio, Edmonton, CFQC TV and Radio Saskatoon, and CHEK-TV. Corinne completed a UVic Public Relations and Communications program, and was employed in government communications in Fredericton, NB and Victoria. She was business owner of Deshaw Communications Consulting and worked in corporate communications in Kingston, ON. Corinne loved reading, politics and believed in the stewardship of her community - she volunteered as soccer coach, a board member of the Kingston Military Family Resource Centre, the J.R. Henderson Parent Council Chair in Kingston, ON, a member of the Saan Pen 100+ Women Who Care, fundraising for the Peninsula Minor Hockey Association, and a World Vision Sponsor!



Corinne was a beautiful soul inside and out; inquisitive, a proud Canadian traveler, a marveler of history, art, museums, cultures and civilizations; a ferocious advocate for her children, wanting them to achieve their finest. She was also independent and feisty, conscientious and diligent - keeping track of everyone; most loyal of friends; a cancer survivor from 30 years past; a lover of hiking, working out, cycling, kayaking, and spending quality time with friends and her family; and Alpha girl to her Alabama rat terrier 'Jada';



We want to acknowledge with special thanks, the superb health care team who empaneled Corinne with loving and professional quality care over the past 8 months, the BC Cancer Centre, V.G.H., Royal Jubilee and Saan Pen Hospitals, the Saan Pen Hospice Nursing, Beacon Community Hospice Workers, the Victoria Palliative Response Team, Victoria Parish priest Father Karam Alraban, the Canadian Red Cross Society, the UCSF Medical Centre, Dr. Kate Evans (Ocean Pier Medical Centre), family and friends.







A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held 10:00 o'clock am on Wed 22 May at the Holy Cross Catholic Church (4049 Gordon Head Road, Victoria, BC V8N 3X7). A small reception after the service to be held at the church hall. Friends and family are invited to eulogize at the service. Donations to the BC Cancer Society in Corinne's memory would be the best kind.

