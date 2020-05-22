Corlie Dawn Purvis
PURVIS, Corlie Dawn It is with extreme sadness that Jeanne Purvis announces the death of her daughter, much loved Corlie Purvis, who passed away May 5, 2020, at University Hospital, Edmonton, after suffering a stroke. Born Edmonton, AB, March 11, 1954, Corlie is pre-deceased by father Allan Purvis and survived by mother Jeanne Purvis, brother Randall (Maureen), sister Dr. Janey Purvis, and by nieces Sarah (Grant), Keely (Ben), Allana (Austin), Lauren and Hillary. Corlie was kind hearted, bright, and spunky with a great sense of humour. A serious Oiler fan and cat lover, she will be missed. May she rest in peace. Internment with her father and grandparents in Victoria, BC, to be arranged at a later date.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
