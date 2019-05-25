KLITSIE, Cornelis Gerardus July 29, 1930 - May 19, 2019 Gerry was born in Zaandam, Netherlands and passed away peacefully in Victoria. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elisabeth; daughter Alma (Murray); son Ian (Debbie); grandchildren Bryant and Megan and a wonderful uncle to the deGeode family. Bep and Kees immigrated from Holland in 1957, working many extra jobs to provide for his family, that meant everything to him. He worked at BC Forest Products for nearly 30 years. Many thanks go out to the staff of the Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion. There will be a Funeral Mass held at St. Andrew's Cathedral (Blanshard Street, Victoria) on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 11:00 am. A Reception will follow at Sands Reception Centre, (1803 Quadra Street). In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Gerry's memory directly to the OB Kiwanis Pavilion.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 25 to May 26, 2019