Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cornelis Gerardus Klitsie. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

KLITSIE, Cornelis Gerardus July 29, 1930 - May 19, 2019 Gerry was born in Zaandam, Netherlands and passed away peacefully in Victoria. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elisabeth; daughter Alma (Murray); son Ian (Debbie); grandchildren Bryant and Megan and a wonderful uncle to the deGeode family. Bep and Kees immigrated from Holland in 1957, working many extra jobs to provide for his family, that meant everything to him. He worked at BC Forest Products for nearly 30 years. Many thanks go out to the staff of the Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion. There will be a Funeral Mass held at St. Andrew's Cathedral (Blanshard Street, Victoria) on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 11:00 am. A Reception will follow at Sands Reception Centre, (1803 Quadra Street). In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Gerry's memory directly to the OB Kiwanis Pavilion.







KLITSIE, Cornelis Gerardus July 29, 1930 - May 19, 2019 Gerry was born in Zaandam, Netherlands and passed away peacefully in Victoria. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elisabeth; daughter Alma (Murray); son Ian (Debbie); grandchildren Bryant and Megan and a wonderful uncle to the deGeode family. Bep and Kees immigrated from Holland in 1957, working many extra jobs to provide for his family, that meant everything to him. He worked at BC Forest Products for nearly 30 years. Many thanks go out to the staff of the Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion. There will be a Funeral Mass held at St. Andrew's Cathedral (Blanshard Street, Victoria) on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 11:00 am. A Reception will follow at Sands Reception Centre, (1803 Quadra Street). In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Gerry's memory directly to the OB Kiwanis Pavilion. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 25 to May 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close