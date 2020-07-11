KNOOP, Cornelis Jan November 20, 1947 - June 12, 2020 Cor passed away peacefully at home after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Emmer-Erf Scheidenvein, Netherlands, Cor was the youngest of seven children. He immigrated to Montreal, Canada in 1969 and travelled across the country, later settling in BC's lower mainland after several years of adventures up north. Cor married Barbara in 1978 and moved to the Island with his family in 1985. He was a proud resident of Victoria for the past 29 years where he ran a successful little business. A lover of music and theatre, Cor spent many years volunteering for the Victoria Gilbert & Sullivan Society, and loved to spend Sunday afternoons listening to the live symphony at UVic's Phoenix Theatre. Weekday mornings would find him fishing at Langford Lake while weekends were reserved for early viewings of European soccer and Formula 1 car racing. Afternoons would be spent tinkering with his train set or reading in his favourite armchair. Husband to Barbara; Dad to Rachel, Ruth (Anton), and Jon (Katie); and Opa to Elle and Jakob. Cor will be missed by those lucky enough to know him. He was laid to rest at Royal Oak Burial Park, and a Celebration of Life will take place later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Operation Smile or to the BC Cancer Agency for Immunotherapy Research.







