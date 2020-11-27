VAN DELFT, Cornelis (Cees) passed away unexpectedly at age 67 on Oct 23 at the Cardiac Care unit of the Jubilee Hospital. Cees was born in Wormerveer, The Netherlands. He moved to Victoria at 22 to work as a watch/clock repairman. Soccer was a life long activity for Cees. He joined the Oak Bay Soccer Club, then the Gorge Soccer Club, later The Gorge Old Timers. Former VISL board member, long time soccer volunteer, & avid member of Kjeld's Denman Island crew. Cees was a long time employee of Bartle & Gibson.



Cees is survived by his wife Debbie, his children Dries (Katie) and Mieke, granddaughters Alena and Zoey. To the health workers who supported Cees, and many friends supporting the family at this difficult time, heartfelt thanks. No service at this time.



