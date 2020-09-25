1/1
Craig Alan TURCHYN
With great sadness we announce the passing of our son at the far too young age of 37. Born in the Fraser Valley, he grew up in a military family moving between Aldergrove and Victoria every few years with Victoria becoming home. With a creative mind and penchant for mischief Craig had an interesting childhood. Very social with everyone he met, he preferred running and playing rather than being cooped up in class. As a teen his main interests were drawing, basketball, Rap music and Girls (not necessarily in that order). In January 2002 he was involved in a motor vehicle accident that nearly claimed him. Suffering a traumatic brain injury, he spent months in recovery. With the love and support of family and friends he survived, later getting tattoos on his forearms which read “Love” and “Life”. Involved in many mental health programs and facilities since then, Craig’s big heart, personality and infectious laughter will be remembered by all whose lives he touched. We are forever grateful for the extra 18 years of memories through his Art, aspiring talents in writing Rap lyrics (which he frequently recited) and the many stories of his antics and misadventures told by family and friends. We would especially like to thank all the services that helped Craig in his challenging adult years. He leaves behind his parents Mya and Mark Turchyn, brother Jason (wife Erica), sisters Katelyn and Stephanie. Grandparents Mike and Monica and his Nan Shirlee aka “my lady” as he lovingly referred to her; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to Covid a celebration of life be held later. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Craig’s name to Mental Health Care through the Victoria Hospitals foundation (website: www.victoriahf.ca).

Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
