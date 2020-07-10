It is with great sadness the family of Crawford McLean announce his passing on July 7, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Crawford will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 70 years, Kathleen and by his two daughters Catherine (Bob) and Gail (Eli). He will also be fondly remembered by his two grandchildren Jana (Mathew) and Rena (Uche) as well as his four great grandchildren Hunter, Hayden, Anson and Arisa.



He was predeceased by his sister Norma.



No service by his request.



Special thanks to the staff at the Victoria Hospice for their kindness and caring.



In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Victoria Hospice.



