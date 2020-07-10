1/1
Crawford Hamilton MCLEAN
June 11, 1929 - July 07, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Crawford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness the family of Crawford McLean announce his passing on July 7, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Crawford will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 70 years, Kathleen and by his two daughters Catherine (Bob) and Gail (Eli). He will also be fondly remembered by his two grandchildren Jana (Mathew) and Rena (Uche) as well as his four great grandchildren Hunter, Hayden, Anson and Arisa.

He was predeceased by his sister Norma.

No service by his request.

Special thanks to the staff at the Victoria Hospice for their kindness and caring.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Victoria Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved