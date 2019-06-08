FROST, Cynthia M. April 6, 1922 - June 5, 2019 Cynthia was born in Staffordshire, England, the daughter of Sir George and Lady Wade. Predeceased by her first husband Hubert "Robbie" Robinson, her second husband Donald Frost, daughters Jackie, Gill and son Wade. She is survived by her loving daughter Christine, son Quentin, 12 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. Cynthia and Don moved to Montreal in 1968 and retired to Victoria, BC in 1981. She served as a Docent at the RBC Museum and was a longtime member of the Engineer's Wives Club and at one time President. Cynthia passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Her love of family and quick wit will be sorely missed. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Chris Morgan and the wonderful staff at Berwick on Shelbourne for their kind and compassionate care. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 2 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, with reception to follow. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 8 to June 9, 2019