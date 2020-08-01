BURKE, D'Arcy Scott November 2, 1971 - July 24, 2020 Our Mountain Man left us on a Friday-his favourite day-following a two-year struggle with Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer. Missing him dearly are his partner Jeannette Nadon, parents Willa and Dennis, sister Christianna (Andrew Elgee), father-in-law Dan Nadon, sister-in-law Rochelle Shukalek, and nieces and nephews Lilith, Noah and Rhys Burke-Elgee and Alyssa and Julianna Shukalek, as well as countless friends in the Whistler community and beyond. D'Arcy was born and raised in Victoria (Cordova Bay), BC, but a passion for skiing and mountain biking lured him to Whistler at the age of 17. D'Arcy loved the Whistler community. It brought him great joy and adventures. His generous spirit and loving nature was felt by all who met him. He was a true gentleman, an old soul with a baby face. D'Arcy's life was rich with the things that mattered, beautiful, kind and loving friends who he met during his 30-year career at Whistler Mountain, Evolution Bikes and Chromag Bikes. He will be profoundly missed and died surrounded by his family, friends and the mountains he loved. Those who loved D'Arcy are invited to share their memories and tributes at www.lovingdarcyburke.com.