1/1
D'Arcy Scott Burke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share D'Arcy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURKE, D'Arcy Scott November 2, 1971 - July 24, 2020 Our Mountain Man left us on a Friday-his favourite day-following a two-year struggle with Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer. Missing him dearly are his partner Jeannette Nadon, parents Willa and Dennis, sister Christianna (Andrew Elgee), father-in-law Dan Nadon, sister-in-law Rochelle Shukalek, and nieces and nephews Lilith, Noah and Rhys Burke-Elgee and Alyssa and Julianna Shukalek, as well as countless friends in the Whistler community and beyond. D'Arcy was born and raised in Victoria (Cordova Bay), BC, but a passion for skiing and mountain biking lured him to Whistler at the age of 17. D'Arcy loved the Whistler community. It brought him great joy and adventures. His generous spirit and loving nature was felt by all who met him. He was a true gentleman, an old soul with a baby face. D'Arcy's life was rich with the things that mattered, beautiful, kind and loving friends who he met during his 30-year career at Whistler Mountain, Evolution Bikes and Chromag Bikes. He will be profoundly missed and died surrounded by his family, friends and the mountains he loved. Those who loved D'Arcy are invited to share their memories and tributes at www.lovingdarcyburke.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved