Passed in peace, surrounded by family at 94.5 years to the day. Predeceased by his wife, Muriel. Former husband and friend of Velma.



Loving father of Anne (Brad) McPhee, Nancy (Stephan) and Ross Robertson.



Brother of Hamish (Anne) and the late Mai (Giles) and Ross. Proud grandfather of Alex and Zach McPhee. Stepfather to Murray, Ross and Jane Armstrong.



Born and raised at Cowichan Station, supporting the family business and local General Store; Ian later followed the family roots with a career of over 25 years travelling Vancouver Island as a food broker.



He loved sports, gardening, puttering, socialising, cooking and baking; all of which he shared with family and friends and also enjoyed annual summer holidays with family in Parksville.



Ian was a proud member of the ACT as well as the Goldstream Masonic Lodge.



After retirement in Hope with his wife Muriel, Ian was an active volunteer with the community police and provided handy-man services to a local retirement home.



Ian lived his last few years in Armstrong, spending time with his brother Hamish, his children and grandchildren; and where he received kind, compassionate care from the wonderful caregivers at Pleasant Valley Manor.



Ian will be terribly missed; but fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, grandfather and a kind, respectful "gentle giant".



No service by request.

