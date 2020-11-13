1/1
D. Keith Stirling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share D.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STIRLING, D. Keith Peacefully at the St. Lawrence Lodge in Brockville on Saturday November 7th, 2020. Keith Stirling of Brockville age 84. Beloved husband to the late Susan (Cooper) Stirling. Loving father to Mark Stirling (friend Mary Limbeek) of Brockville and Grant Stirling (Rena Sheskin) of Chicago. Cherished grandfather to Arielle and Aviv. Dear son of the late Brodie and Roberta (Nichol) Stirling; brother of the late John Stirling; and brother-in-law of Mary Stirling, Sally Williams and the late Joanne Watson. Also missed by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at Barclay Funeral Home, 137 Pearl Street East Brockville on Friday November 13th, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. followed by the Funeral Service to be held in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. with a private family interment to follow at Oakland Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.barclayfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID restrictions, please call the Funeral Home at 613-342-2792 if you would like to attend the visitation or the Funeral Service as there is a limit to how many people can be in the building at a time. Everyone must wear a mask indoors. All attendees must follow these directives: https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive-changes-to-funeral-and-visitation-attendance/



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barclay Funeral Home
137 Pearl Street East
Brockville, ON K6V 1R2
(613) 342-2792
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved