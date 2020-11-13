STIRLING, D. Keith Peacefully at the St. Lawrence Lodge in Brockville on Saturday November 7th, 2020. Keith Stirling of Brockville age 84. Beloved husband to the late Susan (Cooper) Stirling. Loving father to Mark Stirling (friend Mary Limbeek) of Brockville and Grant Stirling (Rena Sheskin) of Chicago. Cherished grandfather to Arielle and Aviv. Dear son of the late Brodie and Roberta (Nichol) Stirling; brother of the late John Stirling; and brother-in-law of Mary Stirling, Sally Williams and the late Joanne Watson. Also missed by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at Barclay Funeral Home, 137 Pearl Street East Brockville on Friday November 13th, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. followed by the Funeral Service to be held in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. with a private family interment to follow at Oakland Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.barclayfuneralhome.com.
Due to the COVID restrictions, please call the Funeral Home at 613-342-2792 if you would like to attend the visitation or the Funeral Service as there is a limit to how many people can be in the building at a time. Everyone must wear a mask indoors. All attendees must follow these directives: https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive-changes-to-funeral-and-visitation-attendance/