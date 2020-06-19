Daisy Deacon

DEACON, Daisy "Kate" December 31, 1919 - June 3, 2020 It is with great sadness that we share the loss of our Mum and MumMum. Born to Frank and Mabel Cryer, Mum grew up in Saskatoon, singing with her Church Choir, running with her school friends and skating outdoors in the winter. It was on one of those outdoor rinks that our Dad was "swept off his feet"! After marriage Mum moved to Victoria to be near Dad - a Navy Signalman posted at the time at Sheringham Lighthouse. After the war they bought a home in the James Bay Area and stayed for 50 years until downsizing and Dad's passing. During some of those early years, Mum worked at "Curly's" and she knew all the kids in the neighbourhood and what kind of "penny candy" they liked. Mum and Dad taught hundreds of Victoria area kids to square dance - and on Saturday night they danced with their friends at the D/D square dance club. Mum made a house a home for her family. When grandchildren arrived, it became her passion and she always had her loving home full of family! Kate is predeceased by her husband William Deacon. She is survived by her sister Janet Smith (Roy), her children Georgia Deacon, Joyce Deacon (Terry), Frank Deacon (Anne). Adored Grandchildren Teri, Frank, Robert, Brian, Karrie and Amy, and 12 Great-Grandchildren, two who have "Kate" in their names. We love you Mum, and we hold tight to a lifetime of memories.







