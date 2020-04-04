Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale K. FOXALL. View Sign Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

A Gentleman and a Scholar



Foxall, Dale Kenneth born June 6th, 1942 Edson, Alberta and passed peacefully in his sleep March 28, 2020 Victoria, BC. Dale was predeceased by his parents John and Kathleen Foxall and brother Ron, he is survived by his wife Lynne; two sons John (Rose) and Chris (Lisa); four grandchildren Shannon (Ive), Jordan (Danae), Dylan and Kingston; two great-grandchildren Luka and Leo; sister Carol Thomas (Bill) and many nieces and nephews. Dale was a loving and devoted family man who enjoyed golfing, fishing, travel and good conversation. All who knew Dale considered him a gentleman and a scholar.



In his final days Dale referred to his GP (Dr. Coburn) as a “Peach of a Man”. Dale also spoke very highly of all the medical staff at the Cancer Clinic as well as the community service nurses (thank you Heather).



A date for the celebration of his life will be announced at a later time.



Condolences can be left at Earths Option Website.



Please feel free to leave your memorable golf or life stories that included Dale in the comments section.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation.



-fairways and greens forever-

A Gentleman and a ScholarFoxall, Dale Kenneth born June 6th, 1942 Edson, Alberta and passed peacefully in his sleep March 28, 2020 Victoria, BC. Dale was predeceased by his parents John and Kathleen Foxall and brother Ron, he is survived by his wife Lynne; two sons John (Rose) and Chris (Lisa); four grandchildren Shannon (Ive), Jordan (Danae), Dylan and Kingston; two great-grandchildren Luka and Leo; sister Carol Thomas (Bill) and many nieces and nephews. Dale was a loving and devoted family man who enjoyed golfing, fishing, travel and good conversation. All who knew Dale considered him a gentleman and a scholar.In his final days Dale referred to his GP (Dr. Coburn) as a “Peach of a Man”. Dale also spoke very highly of all the medical staff at the Cancer Clinic as well as the community service nurses (thank you Heather).A date for the celebration of his life will be announced at a later time.Condolences can be left at Earths Option Website.Please feel free to leave your memorable golf or life stories that included Dale in the comments section.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation.-fairways and greens forever- Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close